Mass of Christian Burial for Evelyn Duncan, 82, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, December 18, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with The Huebner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
She died Monday, December 14, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.
There is no visitation.
Survivors include her husband, Louis Duncan, of Denison; children, Jerry Stormer, of Cedar Rapids, David Stormer, of Boone, and Deb Barnett, of Schleswig; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Tony Stensrud, of Madelia, Minnesota.
