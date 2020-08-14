Ferguson, Corene

Corene Ferguson March 15, 1936 - August 7, 2020 Corene Marie Ferguson was born March 15, 1936, in Tyndall, South Dakota, the daughter of Jacob and Caroline Schmoll. She passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Denison Care Center in Denison, Iowa, at the age of eighty-four. After various moves, her family settled in Tripp, South Dakota , and Corene was a graduate of Tripp High School with the class of 1954. She furthered her education at Southern Teachers College graduating in 1956 and later received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of South Dakota in 1968. She taught for a couple of years at the Hot Springs School in South Dakota. Corene was united in marriage to Charles Ferguson on June 15, 1958. The couple made their home in Tyndall, South Dakota, and were blessed with the birth of two daughters: Nancy and Mary. After moving to Charter Oak in 1961, they were blessed with two more daughters, Traci and Ann. Corene taught for thirty-five years at Charter Oak-Ute and after retirement, she did substitute teaching for another thirteen years, making a total of fifty years in the teaching profession. As a member of the United Methodist Church in Charter Oak, Corene also was involved with its Ladies Aid of which she served as president. She was also a member of the Red Hats Society and the Retired Teachers Association. Dancing in her younger days was a favorite activity. In her leisure time, Corene enjoyed watching soap operas especially General Hospital and playing marbles with her grandchildren. Shopping, dining out, socializing, going to fund raisers and playing cards also provided many pleasurable moments for her. A warm and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Corene loved spending time with her family especially the holidays, attending her grandchildren's activities and family week at Lake Okoboji. Corene was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Caroline; her husband, Charles in 2015; one son-in-law, Rick; and two brothers, Melvin and his wife, Phyllis, and Darrell and his wife, Joyce. Survivors include: four daughters: Nancy and her husband, Gary, Mary, Traci and her husband, Guy, and Ann and her husband, Alan; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at United Methodist Church in Charter Oak, Iowa. Pastor Kirk Manchester officiated the service with interment in the Charter Oak Cemetery in Charter Oak. Organist Lois Gronau provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "Leave it There" and "Pass it On" and for trio: Heather Gann, Paige Wright and Emma August singing "How Great Thou Art." Tuesday Service included a prayer service at 7:00 P.M. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Virgie Deiber-Henningsen, Donnie & Jim Schmoll, Julie Strait, Beverly Hunter and Joyce Weed. Serving as pallbearers were Chris Wright, Devin Gann, Grant Streck, Jake August, Jeff Gann and Wade Lear. The family invited everyone to the Charter Oak Community Building for fellowship and lunch provided by the Ladies Aid and catered by Staley's. The Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak was in charge of arrangements.
Ferguson, Corene
