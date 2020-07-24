Fink, Eddith

Eddith Arlene Fink November 23, 1923 - July 9, 2020 Eddith Arlene Fink was born November 23, 1923, in rural Moorhead, Iowa, the daughter of Frank and Edith Fletcher Nicholson. She passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison, Iowa, at the age of ninety-six. Arlene received her education in the rural school near her home and graduated from Dunlap High School in 1941. After high school, she met Robert Fink. Bob served four years during WWII, and then they were united in marriage in July 1945, at the First United Methodist Church in Denison. After many years operating the family farm near Deloit, Bob and Arlene purchased the Sears Catalog Store in Denison in 1974. They operated it together until they retired in 1982. Following Bob's death in 2001, Arlene enjoyed a special friendship with Charles Smith until he passed away in 2017. Arlene loved to socialize whether it was dancing, playing cards, family vacations, the County Fair or visiting with friends and relatives. Arlene was a founding member of the Home and Hobby Club, was a girls 4-H leader for many years and enjoyed quilting at church. She also loved Bluebirds and enjoyed watching them during her walks along her Bluebird trail. Her hobbies of oil painting, ceramics, knitting, crocheting, sewing and quilting kept her very busy. When she was younger, she retouched and colored black and white photos for Smith Photography in Denison. Arlene loved to cook and bake and enjoyed helping care for her grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents, Frank and Edith Nicholson; her husband, Robert Fink; and brother Voyle Nicholson. Survivors include: one son, Michael Fink and his wife, Pat of Deloit; one daughter, Valerie Millang of Smithton, Illinois; six grandchildren; six step grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one sister, Ione Beaman of Denison and many relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held 10 A.M., Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Denison, Iowa. Rev. Mike Fillmore officiated the service with interment in Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison. Organist Nancy Miles provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "In the Garden", "Amazing Grace" and for soloist Alison Fink singing "See You Again." Serving as pallbearers were Daniel Enfield, Andrew Crawford, Robert Fink, Dale Ewoldt, Jason Fink and Nicholas Neff. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.
