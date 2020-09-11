Frahm, Lois

Lois Mae Frahm April 13, 1937 - September 6, 2020 Lois Mae, daughter of Louis and Selma (Miller) Vennink, was born April 13, 1937, in Manilla, Iowa. She attended country school near Manilla. Her family then moved closer to Manning and she graduated from Manning High School in 1955. During high school, Lois worked as a dental assistant with Dr. Fenchel. She then attended Northwest Missouri State and returned to work with Dr. Fenchel. On February 8, 1959, Lois was united in marriage with Ronald Frahm at the First Presbyterian Church in Manning. Lois and Ron made their home in Manning and Lois continued her work at the dental office until they moved to Ron's family farm in 1960. In 2014, they moved back into Manning, but continued to farm until 2017. Lois was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Manning. She taught Sunday school for more than 40 years and was active in the church circle. As a member of the Presbyterian Women, she served as Moderator and Treasurer. Lois was also a member of Eastern Star, the Homemaker's Club for more than 60 years, and a Poker Club since 1962. She loved to garden, bake, cook, sew, go fishing and do scrapbooking. On Sunday, September 6, 2020, Lois passed away at Manning Regional Healthcare Center in Manning, Iowa. She was 83 years, 4 months and 24 days of age. Lois is survived by her husband Ronald Frahm of Manning; a brother Allen Vennink and wife Pat of Manning; two sisters Annabelle Wegner and husband Errol, and Marilyn Pfannkuch and husband Keith, all of Manning; and a brother-in-law Russ Spies of Manning. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister Mildred Spies; and three brothers: Wayne, Marlin and Marvin Vennink
