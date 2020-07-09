Francis Kenkel

Francis Nicholas Kenkel, 99, of Manilla, formerly of Defiance, died Tuesday, July 7, at the Manilla Manor.
Family Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Defiance.
A public visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Manilla.
The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include six sons, Jim Kenkel, of Woodward, Gene Kenkel and Alan Kenkel, both of Defiance, Mike Kenkel, of Council Bluffs, Pat Kenkel, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Kevin Kenkel, of Mitchell, South Dakota; 18 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; six sisters, Helen Juelsgard, of Walnut, Mildred Anderson and Eileen Rossi, both of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Alice Buman, of Harlan, Madonna Neppl, of Salida, Colorado, and Mary Pat Sweetman, of Highland Ranch, Colorado; and two brothers, Robert Kenkel, of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Nick Kenkel, of Lakeville, Indiana.
