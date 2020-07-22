Francis Wiegel

Funeral services for Frances Wiegel, 97, of Charter Oak, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be at St. Paul's Cemetery in Charter Oak.
The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She died Tuesday, July 21, at Denison Care Center.
Survivors include two sons, Gary Wiegel, of Charter Oak, and Kenneth Wiegel, of Ida Grove; one daughter, Carol Meyer, of Charter Oak; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Dorothy Fredericks, of Denison, and Le Anna Crowder, of Colorado.
