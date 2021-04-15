Private family services for Fred Backhaus, 86, of Denison, will be conducted on Sunday, April 18, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with burial at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig
He died Wednesday, April 14, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
Survivors include his son, Ron Backhaus, of Smithfield, Missouri; his daughter, Andrea Pauley, of Denison; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
