Funeral services for Gene Beam, 81, of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denson is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
He died Sunday, November 22, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Beam, of Charter Oak; children, Sue TenEyck, of Dow City, Roger Beam, of Arion, Charlie and Phyl TenEyck, both of Dow City, Cheryl Maynard, of Ricketts, and Levi Beam, of Charter Oak; 14 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Evelyn Dalton, of Vail, Ed Beam and Jane Bell, both of Arion, Paul Beam, of Bemidji, Minnesota, and James Beam, of Arion.
