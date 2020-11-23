Funeral services for Gene Beam, 81, of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denson is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

He died Sunday, November 22, at his home.