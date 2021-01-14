 Skip to main content
George Isaacs
George Isaacs

Graveside services for George "Bud" Isaacs, 92, of Denison, will be conducted at a later date with the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison in charge of arrangements.

He died Thursday, January 14, at his home.

Survivors include one son, Mark Isaacs, of Denison; one daughter, Belinda Lassen, of Lake Park; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Irene Jurgensen, of Denison.

