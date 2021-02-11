Mass of Christian Burial for Georgena Knott, 88, of Denison, will be Monday, February 15, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison. Interment will be at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Denison.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, February 14, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with a rosary at 6:30 p.m.

Masks and social distancing are required during all services.

Georgena died Thursday, February 11.

The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.