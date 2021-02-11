Mass of Christian Burial for Georgena Knott, 88, of Denison, will be Monday, February 15, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison. Interment will be at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Denison.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, February 14, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with a rosary at 6:30 p.m.
Masks and social distancing are required during all services.
Georgena died Thursday, February 11.
The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her children, Krysten “Kookie” Knott, of Omaha, Nebraska, Tyler Knott, of Pisgah, and Kitt “Kitty” Knott, of Denison; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
