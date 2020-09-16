Glen Ballantine, 87, of Kiron, died Monday, September 14, at Reed Place in Denison.

Visitation will be on Saturday, September 19, from 1-2 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Kiron.

Funeral services will be Saturday, September 19, at 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Kiron.

Masks will be required for the visitation and funeral service.

Private family interment will be at Kiron Cemetery.

The Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.