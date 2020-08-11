Glidden, Clarice

Clarice Margie Glidden March 12, 1936 - July 16, 2020 Clarice Margie Glidden was born March 12, 1936, in Hartington, Nebraska, the daughter of Alfred and Laura Anderson Nelson. She passed away at her home near Denison, Iowa, Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the age of eighty-four. Clarice graduated from Hartington High School in 1954. She continued her education at Wayne State Teachers College where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in 1958. Clarice was united in marriage to Richard Thomas Glidden August 16, 1959, and their union was blessed with four children: Todd, Jane, Ann and Meg. Both Richard and Clarice were educators, teaching in several places including Pierce, Nebraska, Bayard, Manilla, and Ogden, Iowa. Clarice stayed at home while their children were young and then returned to teaching elementary music at Hawkeye and Fayette. Together they owned and operated Glidden House B and B. Following Richard's death in 1998, Clarice moved to Denison, where she built Glidden House B and B. On July 25, 2009, Clarice and Gary Hansen were united in marriage and they continued to operate the business until her passing. Clarice loved cooking, gardening, singing, quilting, playing Bridge and entertaining in her home. She was a member of Garden Club, several bridge groups, church choir, PEO, Eastern Star, and ladies church groups. Clarice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Glidden; and one sister, Janis Wicks. Survivors include: her husband, Gary Hansen of Denison; one son, Todd Glidden of Cedar Rapids; three daughters, Jane Whitaker and husband, Chee of Dixon, Missouri, Ann Platt and husband, Lynn of Denison, and Meg Moon and husband, Cleve of West Des Moines; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Don Nelson and wife, Judy of Lafayette, California, and Terry Nelson and Sandy of Hartington, Nebraska; one sister, Diane Caffrey of Tucson, Arizona; one brother-in-law, Bob Wicks of Walnut Creek, California; other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life was held 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Denison, Iowa, with Rev. Mike Fillmore officiating. Pianist Patty Bekkerus provided accompaniment for soloist Todd Glidden singing "The Lord's Prayer," congregation hymn sing along and Clarice's children singing "An Irish Blessing." Gary Hansen gave the Scripture Readings and Jane Whitaker read "Around Our Family Table." The family invited everyone to the church Fellowship Hall for refreshments following the service. The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Glidden, Clarice
To plant a tree in memory of Clarice Glidden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.