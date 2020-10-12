Mass of Christian Burial for Grace Mathews, 90, of Charter Oak, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 15, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Charter Oak with burial at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Charter Oak.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, with a rosary at 4:30 p.m. at the Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak is in charge of arrangements.
She died Sunday, October 11, at her home.
Survivors include one son, Steve Mathews, of Mountain Grove, Missouri; two daughters, Kathy Cuen, of Harrisonville, Missouri, and Barbara Mathews, of Sioux City; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one brother, Ivan Gipper, of Waterloo; and one sister, Hazel Hultman, of Westgate.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.