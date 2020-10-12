Mass of Christian Burial for Grace Mathews, 90, of Charter Oak, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 15, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Charter Oak with burial at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Charter Oak.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, with a rosary at 4:30 p.m. at the Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak.

She died Sunday, October 11, at her home.