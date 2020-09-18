GRAEVE, RANDALL

Randall "Randy" Joseph Graeve November 21, 1950 - September 9, 2020 Randall "Randy" Joseph Graeve was born on November 21, 1950, to Francis and Marie (Langenfeld) Graeve in Earling, Iowa. He attended St. Joseph's Catholic School in Earling and graduated from Harlan Community Highschool with the class of 1971. Randy married Patricia Hull and to this union two sons were born. He started working at Farmland and remained there for over 40 years, until he retired. Randy was an avid supporter of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing with a Busch Light in-hand. Most of all, Randy cherished spending time with his grandchildren. Randy died unexpectedly at his home on September 9, 2020, attaining the age of 69 years, nine months, and 19 days. Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Marie Graeve; infant siblings, Joseph and Janice; and sister, Judy Klein. He is survived by his sons, Kevin (Angela) Graeve of Grimes, Iowa and Rick (Katie) Graeve of Waukee, Iowa; four grandchildren, Sam, Jack, Andrew, and Owen; six siblings, Don (Lorraine) Graeve of Earling, Iowa, Jane (Chuck) Skoumal and Allan Graeve (Kathy Murphy) all of Omaha, Nebraska, Glen Graeve of Harlan, Iowa, Donna (Dale) Erlbacher of Springfield, Missouri, and Marvin (Diane) Graeve of Denison, Iowa; brother-in-law, Gail Klein of Omaha; and many other relatives and friends. The family would like to acknowledge with our most sincere thanks for the prayers, memorials, flowers, food, and cards of sympathy offered to us for our loss. We pray that this acknowledgement would be accepted by all those who gave so much to comfort our family. Visitation was held 1:00 - 3:00 PM, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison, Iowa. Serving as honorary urnbearers were Randy's grandson's: Sam Graeve, Jack Graeve, Andrew Graeve and Owen Graeve. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.