Greger, Keith

Keith Greder August 19, 1941 - August 9, 2020 Keith Gordon Greder was born August 19, 1941, in Denison, Iowa, the son of Peter and Cecil Hulsebus Greder. He passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at his home in Denison, Iowa, at the age of seventy-eight. Keith was baptized into Christ and later confirmed his faith at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison by Pastor C.W. Schmidt. He received his education in the Denison Community Schools and graduated from Denison High School with the class of 1960. Keith was united in marriage to Betty Hast on July 28, 1962, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison officiated by Rev. C.W. Schmidt and they were blessed with two sons, Todd and Troy. Through the years, Keith was employed at Farmland and Iowa Beef Processors in Denison and he also worked construction in Perry, Iowa, for a time. His love for mechanical work led him in the mid 1970's to start his own electrical and HVAC company first called Service Associates and later became known as Greder Heating and Cooling. In 1989, Betty and he moved to Fremont, Nebraska where he worked for Getzschman Heating and Air Conditioning until 1993. While in Nebraska, Keith also taught HVAC at Metropolitan Community College. In 1993, Betty and he returned to Denison where he worked for People's Natural Gas until retirement. Community service was important to Keith as he was involved with the Lions Club and served on the Denison City Council for several years. His favorite hobbies were restoring antique tractors and woodworking. Keith crafted numerous wood projects including headboards, rocking horses, hope chests and dining room furniture. Fishing and hunting were enjoyable pastimes as was camping with Betty. Some of their favorite camping locations were Yellowsmoke, the Raccoon River, Lake View and Anita. Keith enjoyed watching his son's high school and college football games and wrestling matches, rarely missing one of their contests. Later in life, he enjoyed watching TV, especially antique tractor shows and Gunsmoke. Socializing at Monday morning coffee club was also a favorite activity. His cocker spaniels, Lady and then Willow, held a special place in his heart and brought him many hours of contentment. Keith was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty in 2018; one grandson, Gable Greder; two brothers, Les and Roger Greder; and one sister, Ruth Mathias.Survivors include: two sons, Todd Greder and his wife, Joan of Sloan, and Troy Greder and his wife, Kris of Wall Lake; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Delores Hast of Denison; other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held 10:30 A.M., Friday, August 14, 2020, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison, Iowa. Rev. Chad Trunkhill officiated the service with interment in Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison. Organist Mary Kuhlmann provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "Amazing Grace," "I'm But a Stranger Here" and "How Great Thou Art." Serving as honorary pallbearers were Hannah Greder, Shawni Pavlik, Sarah Eldredge, Kaylee Greder and Naomi Greder. Serving as pallbearers were Gable Greder - In Memoriam, Zachary Greder, Tim Hast, Justin Eldredge, Craig Frehse, Rex Burk, Jerry Bryar, Jeff Frehse and Tim Pavlik. The family invited everyone to return to the church for fellowship and lunch provided by the Ladies Aid and catered by Staley's. The Huebner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
