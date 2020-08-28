Hass, Merlin

Merlin Hass August 9, 1931 - August 24, 2020 Merlin Arnold Hass, age 89, of Manning, IA, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Accura Healthcare of Manning. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manning with Fr. Randy Schon as Celebrant. Music for the service will be by Ann Muhlbauer. Casket bearers will be Merlin's grandchildren: Adam Hass, Eric Hass, Alex Hass, Christie Lueders, Danny Lueders, Ricky Lueders, Kody Lueders. Honorary casket bearers will be his great-grandchildren: Raelle and Delaney Hass, Leena, Cayden, Parker, Drew, and Tate Lueders. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery near Manning with military honors by the Manning VFW and the US Marine Corps. Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the Mass. Those in attendance at the Mass are required to wear face covering and are asked to abide by Covid 19 social distancing guidelines. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com Merlin, son of Julius and Lena (Clausen) Hass, was born August 9, 1931, near Aspinwall in Crawford County, Iowa. He was baptized in June of 1933 and confirmed in February of 1949. Merlin grew up near Aspinwall and attended a country school in Iowa Township through the eighth grade. He then attended Manning High School through the tenth grade, having to quit due to the death of his father. He then farmed with his mother. From May of 1951 through May of 1954, Merlin served with the U.S. Marine Corps. He was sent to Korea and attained the rank of Sergeant. Upon his honorable discharge, Merlin returned to Iowa. On June 25, 1956, Merlin was united in marriage with Verna Singsank at Sacred Heart Church in Manning. The couple made their home in Manning with three children born to this union. Merlin worked for the Green Bay Lumberyard, Manning Creamery, Well's Blue Bunny and then at Rasmussen Lumber for eleven years until his retirement in 1990. Merlin was a member of Sacred Heart Church, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. Throughout the years, he enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family & grandchildren. Merlin is survived by his three children: son Jon (Sharon) Hass of Hampton, IA; daughter Joanie (Al) Lueders of Westside, IA; and son David (Kim) Hass of Westside, IA; eight grandchildren: Adam Hass, Eric (Jess) Hass, Alex (Courtney) Hass, Christie (Jay) Lueders, Danny (Paige) Lueders, Ricky (Marjie) Lueders, Kody (Eryn) Lueders, and Zach Simons. Great-grandkids: Raelle and Delaney Hass; Leena, Cayden, Parker, Drew, and Tate Lueders. One Brother, Lester, Harlan, IA. Sister-In-Laws: Jean Singsank, Manning, IA, Connie Singsank, Manning, IA, Laurel (Earl) Vogl, Carroll, IA, Cleo (Gary) Hansen, Overland Park, KS. Nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife Verna in June 2013. His parents, three brothers: Hank (Zita) Hass, Melvin (Vernetta) Hass, and Marvin (Florence) Hass; two sisters LaVerne (Earl) Schmidt, and Helen (Ray) Schuldt; two brother-in-laws: Earl Singsank, and Glen Singsank; and three sister-in-laws: Viola Hass, Margaret (Russ) Popp, and Della (Don) Berg. Nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
