Visitation for Helen Schulz, 105, of Council Bluffs, formerly of Charter Oak, will be conducted from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, December 10, at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak with a private family service later that day.

Burial will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Charter Oak.

She died Thursday, December 3, at Amelia Place in Council Bluffs.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements