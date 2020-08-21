Henkelman, Bob

Bob Henkelman April 5, 1941 - March 21, 2020 Memorial services for Bob Henkelman, age 78, of Manning, will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Manning. Bob passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home in Manning. Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is assisting the family with arrangements.
