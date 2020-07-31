Hollrah, Gordon

Gordon Hollrah February 21, 1931 - June 20, 2020 Gordon Carl Hollrah was born to Fred and Ione Hollrah at Charter Oak, Iowa on February 21, 1931. Raised on corn farms, Gordon dreamed of flying airplanes and of having adventures. At the age of sixteen, he earned his private license to fly small aircraft and owned an Aeronka Champ. He kept his eye on his goal of becoming a United States Air Force pilot and eventually became a USAF jet pilot, flying F-86's stateside. As destiny would have it, he met his fellow pilot's sister, Agnes Louise Johnson. This led to an epic romance. Gordon and Aggie were married on September 10, 1955 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Denison, Iowa and spent their honeymoon canoeing in the Boundary Waters. Within a year, Gordon was granted a honorable discharge from the Air Force and the couple moved to Warroad, MN, beginning their next adventure, farming and raising a family. While farm life was rigorous, Gordon also found time to hone many artisan hobbies; carving crossbows and guns, crafting furniture, canoes, sailboats and ceramic ware, including European steins and pipes. He leaves behind an almost complete Pietenpol Aircraft which resides in his basement. He had a flare for horticulture, propagating Africa Violets and grafting varietal apple trees. In recent years, he "main-cropped" tomatoes and shared them with many fellow gardeners. Somehow he was persuaded into joining Warroad Summer Theater and had roles in numerous productions including "The Sound of Music" and "The Fantasticks." He dearly loved his family, his grandchildren and great grandchildren, all of whom had a special place in his heart. The loving, committed marriage he shared with Aggie was inspirational to anyone who knew them. It's often been said, "Gordon had the most joyous laughter and always made you feel at home." Military Honors were given at Gordon's funeral by the Warroad American Legion and V.F.W. He passed away on June 20, 2020 surrounded by family at his daughter's home in St. Francis, MN at the age of 89. He is survived by his four children; Suzanne Hollrah of Lompoc, CA, David (Kris) Hollrah of Warroad, MN, Juli (Donald) Bitzer of Warroad, MN, and Belinda (Robert) Neumann of St. Francis, MN; six grandchildren, Eric Bitzer, Sasha Bitzer, Chantel Bitzer, Ivy Bitzer, Ashton Neumann and Kiyah Neumann; two great grandchildren, Andrea Bitzer and Maverik Bitzer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes Hollrah and his sister, Julia Hoover. He is survived by two sisters, MRuth Hollrah and Jolene O'Connor. Funeral services were held June 26, 2020 at the Warroad Baptist Church in Warroad, Minnesota.
Hollrah, Gordon
To plant a tree in memory of Gordon Hollrah as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.