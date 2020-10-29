Howard Poitevin, 87, formerly of Dow City, died at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center on October 14.
A graveside service will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, October 30, at the West Union Cemetery.
Survivors include his children Julie, Jean and Jay, and his sister, Wanda.
A memorial fund has been set up in his name at Green State Credit Union, 3409 Cedar Heights Drive, Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613
