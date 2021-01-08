 Skip to main content
Hubert Lochmiller
Hubert Lochmiller

A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date for Hubert Lochmiller, 92, of Denison, with inurnment at the Oakland Cemetery in Denison.

He died Tuesday, January 5, at the Manilla Manor.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his sister, Doris L. Hansen, of Denison; nieces; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

