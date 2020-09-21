Funeral services for Irene Bumann, 100, of Schleswig will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 24, at United Church of Christ in Schleswig with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

She died Saturday, September 19, at Morningside Care Center in Ida Grove.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig is in charge of arrangements.