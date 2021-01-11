Private funeral services for Irma Clausen, 97, of Denison, formerly of Charter Oak, will be conducted on Monday, January 18, with burial at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Charter Oak.

She died Tuesday, January 5, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, January 16, at The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.