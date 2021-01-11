Private funeral services for Irma Clausen, 97, of Denison, formerly of Charter Oak, will be conducted on Monday, January 18, with burial at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Charter Oak.
She died Tuesday, January 5, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, January 16, at The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter, Connie Reese, of Harlan; a son, Kevin Clausen, of West Des Moines; three grandsons; five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Leila Logan, of Missoula, Montana, and Nadene Watson, of Jupiter, Florida.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.