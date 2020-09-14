Funeral services for Irma Maas, 98, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 19, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Soldier Township, Charter Oak, with burial at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Charter Oak.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig is in charge of arrangements where visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, September 18.
She died Sunday, September 13, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Mapleton.
