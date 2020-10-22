Funeral Services for 81 year old James Boger, 81, of Denison, will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 24, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be at the Odebolt Cemetery.
He died Wednesday, October 21, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
Survivors include his sisters, Lois Catero, of Mesa, Arizona, and Marjorie Rydberg, of Alta.
