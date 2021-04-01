Funeral services for Jean Goslar, 91, of Ute, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be at the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Charter Oak.
She died Thursday, April 1, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include three sisters, Wilma Sievers, of Denison, Irma Wessel, of Ricketts, and Shirley Gosch, of Ute; and one brother, Ronald Goslar, of Ute.
