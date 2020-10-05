Jeff Bradley

 Skip to main content
Funeral services for Jeffrey L. Bradley, 51, of Manilla, formerly of Estherville, will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, at Ohde Funeral Home in Manilla.

Visitation will take place prior to the service, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ohde Funeral Home in Manilla.

Further visitation and funeral services will take place on Friday, October 9, and Saturday, October 10, at the Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Estherville.

Interment will be at St. Jacob’s Cemetery in Graettinger.

He died Thursday, September 17, due to an accident at his home.

Survivors include his daughter, Cassidy Bradley, of Denison; his fiancée, Clareese, and her children, Ethan and Amber Huss, of Manilla; his father, Jerry, of Estherville; a sister, Liza Baker, of Estherville; and a brother, Mike Bradley, of San Antonio, Texas.

