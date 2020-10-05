Jeff Bradley

Funeral services for Jeffrey L. Bradley, 51, of Manilla, formerly of Estherville, will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, at Ohde Funeral Home in Manilla.

Visitation will take place prior to the service, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ohde Funeral Home in Manilla.

Further visitation and funeral services will take place on Friday, October 9, and Saturday, October 10, at the Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Estherville.

Interment will be at St. Jacob’s Cemetery in Graettinger.

He died Thursday, September 17, due to an accident at his home.