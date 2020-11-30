Jeff Petersen

Private family memorial services for Jeffrey Petersen, 64, of Denison, will be conducted Saturday, December 5, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with inurnment at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.
He died Friday, November 20, at his home.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his five children, Jeremy Petersen, of White, South Dakota, Jacqueline Petersen, of Fremont, Nebraska, Jedidiah Petersen, of Hooper, Nebraska, Joshua Petersen, of Brookings, South Dakota, and Jordan Petersen, of Elkhorn, Nebraska; five grandchildren; and a sister, Vicki Koeppe, of Mapleton.
