Funeral services for Jeremy Frank, 46, of Dow City, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 27, at the Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Masks and social distancing are recommended during all services.
He died Sunday, February 21.
Survivors include his children Sara Folk, of Manning, and Jennifer Frank, of Mapleton; one grandchild; his mother, Joan Fryar, of Denison; his father, David Frank, of Mesa, Arizona; siblings, Keri Frank, of Denison, Matthew Frank, of Sioux City, and Mandi Plumb, of Irwin; and half siblings, Jewel Frank, Calvin Frank and Raymond Frank.
