 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jerry Boger
0 entries

Jerry Boger

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Funeral services for Jerry Boger, 80, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 17, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

He died Monday, September 14, at his home.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

There is no visitation.

Survivors include his sons, Gregg Boger, of Des Moines, and Kevin Boger, of Denison; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics