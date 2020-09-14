Funeral services for Jerry Boger, 80, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 17, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.
He died Monday, September 14, at his home.
The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
There is no visitation.
Survivors include his sons, Gregg Boger, of Des Moines, and Kevin Boger, of Denison; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.