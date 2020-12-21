Private graveside services will be conducted for Jim Beaman, 73, of Denison, at the Deloit Cemetery.
He died Friday, December 18, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.
Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements. There is no visitation.
Survivors include his mother, Ione Beaman, of Denison; and sisters, Joan Reinking, of Kingsley, and Linda Drury, of Holstein.
