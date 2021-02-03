Funeral services for JoAnn Wilken, 84, of Westside, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 6, at United Church in Westside with burial at the Westside Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, February 5, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Westside.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Westside is in charge of arrangements.
She died Tuesday, February 2, at Accura Healthcare in Carroll.
Survivors include her husband, Vern Wilken, of Westside; three children, Vicki Lehrman, of Spencer, South Dakota, Mark Wilken, of Carroll, and Chris Wilken, of Wausa, Nebraska; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and siblings, Kati Reagor and Charlie Youmans, both of Spokane.
