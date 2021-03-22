Funeral services for John Bretey, 73, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 26, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at the Arcadia Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
He died Monday, March 22, at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll.
Survivors include his wife, Janet; two sons, Jason Bretey, of San Ramon, California, and Jared Bretey of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; two step-sons, Michael Zierath, of Flower Mound, Texas, and Jon Zierath, of Aplington; five grandchildren, three step-grandchildren; three brothers, Gerald Bretey, of Urbandale, Leroy Bretey, of Omaha, Nebraska, and Bill Bretey, of Fairmont, Minnesota; and one sister, Lois Shook, of Denison.
