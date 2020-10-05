John Smejkal, 87, of Denison, died at his home on Saturday, October 3.
Services are pending at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.
Survivors include his wife, Suzie Smejkal, of Denison: his children, Emily Ditto, of Denison, Charlotte Robinson, of Clive, Carol Roach, of DeSoto, and Jane Bleyberg of Reno, Nevada; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
