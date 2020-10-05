John Smejkal, 87, of Denison, died at his home on Saturday, October 3.

Survivors include his wife, Suzie Smejkal, of Denison: his children, Emily Ditto, of Denison, Charlotte Robinson, of Clive, Carol Roach, of DeSoto, and Jane Bleyberg of Reno, Nevada; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.