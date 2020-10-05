 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Smejkal
0 entries

John Smejkal

  • 0

John Smejkal, 87, of Denison, died at his home on Saturday, October 3.

Services are pending at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.

Survivors include his wife, Suzie Smejkal, of Denison: his children, Emily Ditto, of Denison, Charlotte Robinson, of Clive, Carol Roach, of DeSoto, and Jane Bleyberg of Reno, Nevada; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics