Johnet Saunders, 81, of Oskaloosa, formerly of Manilla, died at her home on Friday, January 15.
According to her wishes, her body will cremated, and a private family service will be conducted at a later date.
The Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include two sons, Rob Saunders, of Oskaloosa, and Jay Saunders, of Pella; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.