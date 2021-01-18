 Skip to main content
Johnet Saunders
Johnet Saunders

Johnet Saunders, 81, of Oskaloosa, formerly of Manilla, died at her home on Friday, January 15.

According to her wishes, her body will cremated, and a private family service will be conducted at a later date.

The Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include two sons, Rob Saunders, of Oskaloosa, and Jay Saunders, of Pella; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

