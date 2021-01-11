 Skip to main content
Joyce Auld
Joyce Auld

A celebration of life for Joyce Auld, 89, of Denison, will be conducted at a later date with inurnment at the Deloit Cemetery.

She died Thursday, January 7, at her home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include one daughter, Lesa Auld, and one son, Scott Auld, both of Kansas City.

