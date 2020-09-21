A memorial service for Judy Anne Brus, 75, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 26, at the Historic Trinity Church at the Manning Heritage Park.
She died Sunday, August 16, at Methodist Hospital in Dallas, Texas.
The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include three children, Matthew Brus, of Woodbridge, Virginia, Andrew Brus of Midlothian, Texas, and Ryan Brus, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; five grandchildren; and two brothers, Thomas Bandow, of Tolleson, Arizona, and Herbert Bandow, of Minden.
