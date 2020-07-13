Memorial services for Judy Koch, 77, of Westside, will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at the United Church in Westside.
There is no visitation.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Westside is in charge of arrangements.
She died Saturday, July 11, at her home.
Survivors include her husband, Verlin Koch, of Westside; one son, John Koch, of Denison; one daughter, Deb Quandt, of Westside; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Jean Ang, of Kiron; and one brother, Joel Keairnes, of Lamberton, Minnesota.
