Julie Promes, 52, of Denison, died on Sunday, September 13.

Visitation will be on Friday, September 18, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, September 19, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison. Interment will be at St. Rose Catholic Cemetery in Denison.

Masks will be required for the visitation and service. Live streaming of the service will be available at www.pauleyjones.com.

Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.