Karis M. Gluesing
Karis M. Gluesing

Karis M. Gluesing, 57, of Ute, died Thursday, January 28, at his residence.

No services will be conducted at this time. A celebration of life may take place at a later date. The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home in Ute is charge of funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Karis’ name may be made to the American Diabetics Association, https://diabetes.org/.

Survivors include his parents, Kathleen Kiepe, of Ute, and Larry Gluesing, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; and a brother, Chad Kiepe, of Ute.

