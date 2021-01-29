Karis M. Gluesing, 57, of Ute, died Thursday, January 28, at his residence.

No services will be conducted at this time. A celebration of life may take place at a later date. The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home in Ute is charge of funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Karis’ name may be made to the American Diabetics Association, https://diabetes.org/.