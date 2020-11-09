Mass of Christian Burial for Kathryn Curnyn, 86, of Denison, was conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, November 9., At St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison.
Burial was at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Denison.
Visitation was one hour before the Mass.
She died Thursday, November 5, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.
Survivors include her husband, Bob Curnyn, of Denison; daughters, Laurie Christiansen, of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Carol Brus, of Denison; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Frischmeyer, of Lidderdale, and Alice Christiansen, of Denison; and brothers, Andy Rieselman, of Carroll, and Leonard Riesselman, of Halbur.
