Funeral services for Keith Greder, 78, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, August 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison.
He died Sunday, August 9, at his home.
The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include two sons, Todd Greder, of Sloan, and Troy Greder, of Wall Lake; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one sister, Delores Hast, of Denison.
