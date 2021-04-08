 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kelli Tech
0 entries

Kelli Tech

  • 0

Celebration of life for Kelli Tech, 47, of Denison, will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 18, at the Yellow Smoke Lookout Shelter in Denison.

She died March 4 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Survivors include her father, Larry Tech, previously of Denison; mother, Krysti Bohnenkamp, of Denison; sisters, Staci Albert, previously of Denison, and Kayci Britton, Aymi Farah and Mysti Julich, all of Sioux City; brothers, Kyle Tech and Kevin Tech, both previously of Denison; and fiancé, Annie Bode, of Denison.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics