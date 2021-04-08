Celebration of life for Kelli Tech, 47, of Denison, will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 18, at the Yellow Smoke Lookout Shelter in Denison.
She died March 4 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Survivors include her father, Larry Tech, previously of Denison; mother, Krysti Bohnenkamp, of Denison; sisters, Staci Albert, previously of Denison, and Kayci Britton, Aymi Farah and Mysti Julich, all of Sioux City; brothers, Kyle Tech and Kevin Tech, both previously of Denison; and fiancé, Annie Bode, of Denison.
