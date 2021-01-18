Kenneth Foxhoven

Mass of Christian Burial for Kenneth John Foxhoven, 76, of Earling, will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, January 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Earling.
Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Earling
Visitation will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Earling from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, January 21.
The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He died Saturday, January 16, at Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Survivors include two daughters, Sherri Eubanks, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and Shawn Fjestad, of Greenville, South Carolina; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three sisters, Joyce Kenkel, of Panama, and Lynn Schneider and June Foxhoven, both of Omaha; and one brother, Gail Foxhoven, of Earling.
