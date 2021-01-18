Kenneth Foxhoven

Mass of Christian Burial for Kenneth John Foxhoven, 76, of Earling, will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, January 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Earling.

Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Earling

Visitation will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Earling from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, January 21.

The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

He died Saturday, January 16, at Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.