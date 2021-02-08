A celebration of life for Kenneth MacGregor, 62, of Denison will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 10, at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Denison.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, February 9, at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Denison.
He died Wednesday, February 3, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Rhonda MacGregor, of Denison; sons, Ian, Jack, Connor and Brandon MacGregor, all of Denison; one brother, Gavin MacGregor, of New Mexico; and one sister, Miffie Siedeman of Phoenix, Arizona.
