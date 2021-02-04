 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenneth MacGregor
0 entries

Kenneth MacGregor

  • 0

Services are pending for Kenneth MacGregor, 62, of Denison, with the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison in charge of arrangements.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics