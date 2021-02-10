Kevin McGinn

A visitation will conducted at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, February 13. A memorial service will be conducted after the visitation at 2 p.m. at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.

Survivors include his children, Aric McGinn, of Pocahontas, Jami Marshall, of LaVista, Nebraska, Brandon McGinn, of Denison, Matthew McGinn, of Grundy Center, and Faith Launderville, of Sioux City; 12 grandchildren; and siblings Rick McGinn, of Lincoln, Nebraska, Dennis McGinn, of Glenwood, Marc McGinn, of Jefferson, Gene McGinn, of Logan, and Brian McGinn, of Dunlap; and former wife, Shawn McGinn, of Pomeroy.