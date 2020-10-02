Elmer J. Kienast June 12, 1926 - September 27, 2020 Elmer John Kienast, age 94 of Omaha passed away on September 27, 2020. Elmer was born in Gray, IA to John and Emma Kienast. He married Audrey Elizabeth Massman on September 17, 1949 in Manning, IA. He is preceded in death by his wife, Audrey E. Kienast; son-in-law, Dennis Irwin; brothers: Gilbert, Harvey, Maynard and Leland Kienast. Elmer is survived by his children, Daniel (Patricia) J. Kienast, Janeen M. Irwin (Bill Segebart); stepson, James (Judy) D. Hulsebus; brother, LeRoy Kienast; 9 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson, nieces, nephews and other loving family. Visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 AM with service following at 11:00 AM Friday at Roeder Mortuary, 11710 Standing Stone Gretna, Nebraska. Burial at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Omaha, Nebraska. Memorials to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com