Shawn King April 21, 1958 - June 27, 2020 Shawn Robert King, 62, of Adair, Iowa, formerly of Ute, IA, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his residence in Adair. Shawn was born April 21, 1958, in Denison, IA, to Vernon and La Donna (Klaus) King. Shawn grew up in Charter Oak and Ute and graduated from Charter Oak Ute High School in 1976. After high school, he worked various jobs within the meat packing industry. His latest position was working and retiring from Smithfield Foods in Denison. Shawn loved watching college football when he could, especially the Big Ten Conference. He was also a big fan of his mother's homemade chicken and noodles, and his sister's "Wacky Cake". Shawn had a heart of gold and was a very generous man. Shawn is preceded in death by his father, Vernon; paternal grandparents, Eugene and Hattie King; and maternal grandparents, Ernest and Leona Klaus. Shawn's survivors include his mother, La Donna King of Adair, IA; brother, Scott (Donna) King of Des Moines; sister, Susan (Lenard) Lemke of Casey; 3 nephews and 1 niece; 3 great-nephews and 1 great-niece; and many more extended family and friends. A family burial will take place in the St. Claire Cemetery in Ute, Iowa. Memorials may be left to family's wishes, and may be mailed to La Donna King P.O. Box 84, Adair, IA 50002 Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Adair, Iowa, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com
