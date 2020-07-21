Koch, Judith

Judith L. Koch August 15, 1942 - July 11, 2020 Judith L. Koch, 77, was born on August 15, 1942, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Loren (Bud) and Elizabeth (Jane) Keairnes. She passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her home in Westside, Iowa, surrounded by her loving family. Judy graduated from Ar-We-Va Community Schools in 1960 and earned her Principles of Real Estate and Basic Computer degree from Western Iowa Community College. She married Verlin Koch November 12, 1961, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Kiron. She worked part-time at the U.S. Post Office in Westside and spent many hours as the office manager at Verlin's Plumbing and Heating. Judy took great pride in her community and spent many hours volunteering with various organizations. She was an active member of Westside Economic Development Organization (WEDO), Westside Community Chest, Westside American Legion Auxiliary, Ar-We-Va Community School Board, Westside Community Club, People United for Rural Education (P.U.R.E.), Spade to Shade and TOPS. Judy cherished her church family and spent many hours contributing to the United Church, Westside. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her favorite people her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She truly loved every minute spent with them and hosted all of the grandchildren for two weeks every summer. They were her pride and joy. Judy also enjoyed taking care of the flowers at her home and around town, birdwatching, walks on a nice day and baking and delivering cookies from "Santa" at Christmas time. Those left to honor her memory include: her husband, Verlin Koch; her children, John (Lisa) Koch, and Deb (Jary) Quandt; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Nick (Krista) Koch and their children, Laytin, Gabrielle, Collin and Brynn; Jenica (Brandon) Lensmeyer and their children, Kynli and Tatem; Justin Koch; Nicole (Jason) Kock and their children, Leo and Clara; Kalley (Jared) Henkenius; Nathan Roggatz; and Jennifer (Kane) Koster and their children, Ellie and Peyton; her brother, Joel (LouAnn) Keairnes; sister, Jean (John) Ang; her sister-in-law, Barb Koch; and nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Judy was preceded in death by her father and mother, Loren (Bud) and Elizabeth (Jane) Keairnes; parents-in-law, John (Laura) Koch; her sister, Lynda Christensen; her brother, John (Joan) Keairnes; brother-in-law, Elroy Koch; and nephew, Kurt Christensen. Memorial Services were held 11 A.M., Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at United Church in Westside, Iowa, with Rev. Robert Cook officiating. Recorded music selections included "How Great Thou Art" by Alan Jackson, "Peace in the Valley" by Elvis Presley, "I Know Who Holds Tomorrow" by Alison Krauss and the Cox Family, and "You'll Never Walk Alone" by Elvis Presley. Organist Janine Kock played the recessional hymn "God Be With You Till We Meet Again." Serving as pallbearers were Jenica Lensmeyer, Nicole Kock, Kalley Henkenius, Nicholas Koch, Justin Koch, Brian Keairnes, Taylor Keairnes, Jennifer Koster, Nathan Roggatz. Pallbearers in Memoriam were Lynda Christensen & Lynne Gronau. The family invited everyone to the Westside Community Building for fellowship and lunch catered by Lidderdale Country Store. The Huebner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
